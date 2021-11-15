Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Invests $271,000 in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,641,000 after purchasing an additional 198,053 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 600,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,521,000 after purchasing an additional 106,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 342,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after purchasing an additional 44,224 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 339,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,602,000 after purchasing an additional 51,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 268,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,489,000 after acquiring an additional 61,240 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $95.80 on Monday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $49.21 and a 12-month high of $96.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.98.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

