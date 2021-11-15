Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Makes New $256,000 Investment in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 8.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.6% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.20.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total value of $1,765,622.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414 over the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $264.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.74 and a beta of 0.91. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.49 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

