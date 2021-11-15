Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 222.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 99.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

NYSE:VLO opened at $76.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of -70.26, a PEG ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.09. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $47.80 and a 52-week high of $84.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently -359.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.43.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.