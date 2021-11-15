Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Takes $220,000 Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.36.

Shares of CME opened at $224.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.47. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.71 and a 52 week high of $230.89. The stock has a market cap of $80.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.47.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $2,220,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.81, for a total value of $1,104,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,492 shares of company stock worth $6,084,225. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

