Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share (NYSE:BZH)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Beazer Homes USA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

BZH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beazer Homes USA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

BZH opened at $21.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $669.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 13.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.42. Beazer Homes USA has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $26.12.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.75. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 6.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.6% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 281.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

