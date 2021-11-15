Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

BZH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Beazer Homes USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.25.

NYSE:BZH opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 13.58. Beazer Homes USA has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $26.12.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.75. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BZH. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 281.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58,522.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 92.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

