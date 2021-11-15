Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.
BZH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Beazer Homes USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.25.
NYSE:BZH opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 13.58. Beazer Homes USA has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $26.12.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BZH. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 281.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58,522.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 92.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Beazer Homes USA Company Profile
Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.
