Belt Finance (BELT) Trading Down 15.3% Over Last Week

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One Belt Finance coin can now be bought for about $5.46 or 0.00008629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Belt Finance has a total market cap of $45.67 million and $686,279.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00070395 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.50 or 0.00073492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.56 or 0.00095722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,923.22 or 1.01034634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,530.99 or 0.07161511 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Belt Finance Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 8,365,902 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

