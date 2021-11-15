Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT)

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.97% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of BYIT stock opened at GBX 551 ($7.20) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 59.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 526. Bytes Technology Group has a 1 year low of GBX 272 ($3.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 581.50 ($7.60).
Bytes Technology Group Company Profile
