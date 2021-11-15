Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT)

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.97% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of BYIT stock opened at GBX 551 ($7.20) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 59.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 526. Bytes Technology Group has a 1 year low of GBX 272 ($3.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 581.50 ($7.60).

Bytes Technology Group Company Profile

Bytes Technology Group plc provides software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

