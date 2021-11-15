Berenberg Bank Lowers Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) to Hold

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS DIISY opened at $15.10 on Monday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $18.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.44.

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

