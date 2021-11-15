Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkeley Lights Inc. is a Digital Cell Biology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. Berkeley Lights Inc. is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Berkeley Lights presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

BLI stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.72. 704,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,905. Berkeley Lights has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $113.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 78.76%. The company had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Berkeley Lights will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Rothman acquired 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $567,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,000 shares of company stock worth $10,381,885 over the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 20,027 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 21,474 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,143,000 after purchasing an additional 794,914 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 103,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 57,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,903,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

