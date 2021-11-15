Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) had its price objective hoisted by Roth Capital from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.69% from the company’s previous close.

XAIR has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Beyond Air from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of NASDAQ XAIR traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.75. The company had a trading volume of 26,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,994. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.23 million, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of -0.47. Beyond Air has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $13.74.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 2,617.28% and a negative return on equity of 97.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts expect that Beyond Air will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Beyond Air in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in Beyond Air in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,236,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the 3rd quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 28,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

