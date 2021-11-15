Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Given New $54.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $79.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BYND. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $72.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Beyond Meat from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $85.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.57 and a 200-day moving average of $121.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -42.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 17.68. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $76.77 and a 52-week high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 41.30% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

