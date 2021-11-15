Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) COO Sells $11,961,600.00 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) COO Mark Lenhard sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.76, for a total value of $11,961,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $334.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of -185.94 and a beta of 2.31. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $291.48 and its 200-day moving average is $221.93.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Bill.com by 34.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,308,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bill.com by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,616,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,657,000 after purchasing an additional 452,052 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bill.com by 803.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 131,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,016,000 after purchasing an additional 116,594 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Bill.com by 11.5% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Bill.com by 7.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bill.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.00.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

