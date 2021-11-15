Binamon 24-Hour Volume Tops $11.03 Million (BMON)

Binamon (CURRENCY:BMON) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. During the last seven days, Binamon has traded up 62.4% against the US dollar. Binamon has a total market capitalization of $35.89 million and approximately $11.03 million worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binamon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000496 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00069565 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00072907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.56 or 0.00095063 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,894.42 or 1.00386244 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,438.74 or 0.07084698 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Binamon Coin Profile

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

Buying and Selling Binamon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binamon directly using U.S. dollars.

