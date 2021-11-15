Biofrontera (BFRA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) is set to announce its Q3 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Biofrontera has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.17 million during the quarter. Biofrontera had a negative return on equity of 119.88% and a negative net margin of 59.70%.

NASDAQ BFRA opened at $4.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.10. Biofrontera has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average of $5.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biofrontera stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) by 1,570.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,349 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Biofrontera worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Biofrontera

Biofrontera AG engages in the development, sale and distribution of dermatological drugs and medical cosmetics for the care, protection and treatment of the skin. Its products include Ameluz, BF-RhodolesXepi and Belixos. The company was founded by Hermann Lübbert in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

