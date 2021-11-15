BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BIOLASE in a report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser expects that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BIOL. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BIOLASE from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BIOLASE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

BIOLASE stock opened at $0.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $82.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66. BIOLASE has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.51.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 48.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

