Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its position in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,866 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Bionano Genomics were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 435.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,332,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,381,000 after buying an additional 14,911,479 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,855,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,890,000 after buying an additional 5,559,597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 6,619.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,516,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 179.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,691,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,164,000. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Bionano Genomics in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.56.

BNGO stock opened at $5.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.95. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $15.69.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.