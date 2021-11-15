Bismuth (BIS) Hits Market Cap of $5.41 Million

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular exchanges. Bismuth has a total market cap of $5.41 million and $15,484.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bismuth has traded up 128.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004449 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00013670 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000072 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 29,899,789 coins and its circulating supply is 22,780,072 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

