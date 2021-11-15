Bitcoin Cash Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.84 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 15th. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion and $1.08 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $679.06 or 0.01030922 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65,869.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.78 or 0.00271412 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.86 or 0.00242690 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00027883 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003247 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,901,150 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.

