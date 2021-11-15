Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 15th. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $14,495.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00017688 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.62 or 0.00234274 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000958 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

