BitDAO (BIT) One Day Volume Hits $94.83 Million

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One BitDAO coin can now be purchased for $2.73 or 0.00004250 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BitDAO has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $1.60 billion and $94.83 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitDAO alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00070817 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00074242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.65 or 0.00095904 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,492.04 or 1.00320997 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,591.02 or 0.07141595 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BitDAO Coin Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.