Bitzeny Market Capitalization Achieves $241,525.41 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bitzeny has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $241,525.41 and $109.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.33 or 0.00410346 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000407 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

