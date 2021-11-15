Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Increases Dividend to $0.60 Per Share

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.595 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.
Black Hills has increased its dividend by 19.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Black Hills has a payout ratio of 58.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Black Hills to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.8%.
NYSE BKH opened at $65.04 on Monday. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $57.02 and a 12 month high of $72.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.38.
BKH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Black Hills
Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.
See Also: Candlestick
Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.