Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Increases Dividend to $0.60 Per Share

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.595 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Black Hills has increased its dividend by 19.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Black Hills has a payout ratio of 58.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Black Hills to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.8%.

NYSE BKH opened at $65.04 on Monday. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $57.02 and a 12 month high of $72.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.38.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

BKH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

