Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.340-$2.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.47 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKI. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.14.

Shares of Black Knight stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $78.13. 4,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,267. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.68. Black Knight has a 12-month low of $68.60 and a 12-month high of $95.76.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Black Knight will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 14,000 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $963,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Black Knight stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 53.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Black Knight worth $25,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

