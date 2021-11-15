BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Shares Sold by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,440 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 76.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in BlackBerry by 74.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BB has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

In other BlackBerry news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 171,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $1,601,655.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 2,222,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $24,762,482.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,463,375 shares of company stock valued at $27,052,720 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BB opened at $10.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $10.69. BlackBerry Limited has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $28.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 83.78%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.