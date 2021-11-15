Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Blink Charging from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blink Charging from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK opened at $40.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -36.37 and a beta of 3.69. Blink Charging has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.26.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 285.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Blink Charging will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blink Charging news, Director Donald Engel sold 15,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 17.1% during the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 26.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 9.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 8.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services.

