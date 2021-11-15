Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Upgraded by HC Wainwright to “Buy”

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BLNK. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $40.01 on Monday. Blink Charging has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day moving average of $33.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.37 and a beta of 3.69.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.50% and a negative return on equity of 26.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blink Charging will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald Engel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLNK. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Blink Charging by 46.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 18,608 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 14.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 1,527.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 72,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 21.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

