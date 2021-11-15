BMO Capital Markets Boosts Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Price Target to C$30.00

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

UNIEF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Uni-Select from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Uni-Select from C$22.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

UNIEF stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 886. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average of $13.05. Uni-Select has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $16.00.

Uni-Sélect, Inc focuses on the distribution, sale and marketing of automotive replacement parts, accessories, tools & equipment, paint, and collision repair products. It operates through the following segments: FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, The Parts Alliance UK, and Corporate Office & Other.

