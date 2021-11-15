BMO Capital Markets Raises SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target to C$31.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 3.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SRU.UN. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.75.

Shares of TSE SRU.UN traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$32.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,039. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.19. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1 year low of C$22.76 and a 1 year high of C$32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

