Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target Increased to C$68.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$68.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.50 to C$51.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$46.50 to C$51.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$42.25 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.72.

OTCMKTS:BOWFF traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,639. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $44.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.49.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $95.74 million during the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

