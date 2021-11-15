Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from C$50.00 to C$58.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust traded as high as $45.26 and last traded at $45.14, with a volume of 3058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.95.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BOWFF. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.50 to C$51.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.19.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $95.74 million for the quarter.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.