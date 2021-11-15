Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) PT Raised to C$57.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BEI.UN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$42.25 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$43.50 to C$51.25 in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boardwalk REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.31.

Shares of TSE:BEI.UN traded up C$1.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$56.67. The stock had a trading volume of 83,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,713. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. Boardwalk REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$32.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.84.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

