Boothbay Fund Management LLC Invests $35,000 in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 19.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 90,730 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of OptiNose by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in OptiNose by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 230,901 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in OptiNose by 158.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 17,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 42.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OptiNose alerts:

Shares of OPTN stock opened at $2.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.86. OptiNose, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $133.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.86.

In other OptiNose news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 12,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,872.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 294,264 shares in the company, valued at $820,996.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.