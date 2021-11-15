Boothbay Fund Management LLC Invests $39,000 in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgalign during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Surgalign during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Simmons Bank acquired a new position in shares of Surgalign during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in Surgalign by 37.3% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 41,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Surgalign in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SRGA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Surgalign from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Surgalign from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surgalign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Surgalign from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Surgalign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Surgalign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.79.

Shares of SRGA stock opened at $0.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $127.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.10.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 128.61% and a negative net margin of 146.88%. The company had revenue of $20.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

