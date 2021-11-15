Boothbay Fund Management LLC Invests $74,000 in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Genasys during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In related news, Director Scott L. Anchin bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,441.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNSS opened at $5.29 on Monday. Genasys Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46.

Genasys Profile

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

