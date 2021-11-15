Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New $108,000 Investment in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STXS. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:STXS opened at $6.52 on Monday. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $485.79 million, a P/E ratio of -50.15 and a beta of 1.47.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stereotaxis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.