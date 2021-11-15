Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 41,659 Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalon GloboCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalon GloboCare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalon GloboCare by 628.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 439,328 shares in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVCO opened at $1.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Avalon GloboCare Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $88.82 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.55.

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Avalon GloboCare had a negative return on equity of 255.74% and a negative net margin of 821.04%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter.

Avalon GloboCare Company Profile

Avalon GloboCare Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development of biotechnology and provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Operating; Medical Related Consulting Services; and Development Services & Sales of Developed Products. It offers regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, exosome technology, and rehabilitation medicine through Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms.

