Boothe Investment Group Inc. Has $6.70 Million Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares during the period. Newell Brands accounts for about 3.7% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Newell Brands worth $6,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 189.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Newell Brands by 79.3% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

NWL stock opened at $24.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.74.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.25%.

NWL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.