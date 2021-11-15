Boothe Investment Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 7.3% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,219.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 197,788 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 192,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,080,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,067,000 after acquiring an additional 123,983 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $1,450,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS opened at $66.18 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $56.81 and a one year high of $67.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.356 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

