Boralex (TSE:BLX) Earns “Buy” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Boralex (TSE:BLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$44.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$52.25 in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Boralex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Boralex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boralex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.66.

Shares of BLX traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$38.09. 54,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.96. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$33.92 and a 1 year high of C$56.70. The stock has a market cap of C$3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.31.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

