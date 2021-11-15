Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to C$280.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from C$250.00 to C$280.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BYD has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital upgraded Boyd Group Services to an outperform rating and set a C$265.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins downgraded Boyd Group Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$281.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada downgraded Boyd Group Services to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$256.85.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

BYD stock opened at C$212.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 99.78. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$201.92 and a 1 year high of C$267.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$243.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$233.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.