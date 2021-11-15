bpost SA/NV to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:BPOSY)

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of bpost SA/NV in a report released on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for bpost SA/NV’s FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Get bpost SA/NV alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bpost SA/NV from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of bpost SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €8.70 ($10.24) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.35.

BPOSY stock opened at $8.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. bpost SA/NV has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $13.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.95.

About bpost SA/NV

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail and Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels and Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for bpost SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bpost SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.