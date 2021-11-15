Bremer Bank National Association Cuts Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 92.7% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD opened at $310.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $279.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.88.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

