Bremer Bank National Association Has $405,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $494,011,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $780,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,602 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,374.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,814,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,011 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $101,204,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,071,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

NYSE EW opened at $116.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $123.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.14 and a 200-day moving average of $108.51.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $3,636,486.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,350,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,351 shares of company stock worth $15,792,964. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EW. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.84.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.