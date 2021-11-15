Bremer Bank National Association Sells 44 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $40,551,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $346,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 24.4% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.2% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 43.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 169,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,315,000 after acquiring an additional 51,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $333.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $275.00 to $326.67 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $354.93 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.47 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $357.45 and its 200-day moving average is $326.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.60, a PEG ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,547,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,071 shares of company stock worth $13,752,332 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

