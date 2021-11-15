Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 401.50 ($5.25).

BRW opened at GBX 390 ($5.10) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Brewin Dolphin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 260.50 ($3.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 412 ($5.38). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 383.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 365.40. The stock has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

