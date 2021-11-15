Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Shares Up 7%

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG)’s stock price shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.93 and last traded at $21.74. 1,242 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 254,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.31.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRDG. UBS Group began coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter valued at $306,000. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter valued at $963,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter valued at $1,449,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter valued at $2,125,000.

About Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

