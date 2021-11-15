BrightView (BV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BrightView (NYSE:BV) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BV opened at $16.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.55. BrightView has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.93 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BrightView presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BrightView stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,963 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.07% of BrightView worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

