Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $107.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) to report $107.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $106.70 million to $108.30 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will report full-year sales of $357.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $356.60 million to $358.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $457.88 million, with estimates ranging from $455.70 million to $464.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brilliant Earth Group.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.10 million. Brilliant Earth Group’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BRLT has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ:BRLT traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,221,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,069. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $20.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $273,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at about $4,812,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at about $4,514,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at about $938,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at about $735,000. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

