British Land (LON:BLND) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

British Land (LON:BLND)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BLND. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 585 ($7.64) target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 618 ($8.07) price target on shares of British Land in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 497.57 ($6.50).

Get British Land alerts:

Shares of BLND stock opened at GBX 520.89 ($6.81) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 503.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 511.87. The company has a market cap of £4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.69. British Land has a 12 month low of GBX 424.42 ($5.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 551.20 ($7.20).

In related news, insider Mark Aedy bought 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 496 ($6.48) per share, for a total transaction of £4,206.08 ($5,495.27). Also, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 28,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.38), for a total transaction of £140,065.76 ($182,996.81).

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.